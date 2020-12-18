LaMelo, Rozier lead Hornets to first preseason win

Charlotte's rookie had his best shooting performance so far

ORLANDO, Fla. — LaMelo Ball had his best performance as a pro so far, scoring 18 points as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Orlando Magic, 123-115 in a preseason game Thursday night.

Ball, who struggled shooting in his first pair of exhibition games, shot 4-of-8 from three-point range, and also dished out five assists.

Charlotte also got solid performances from Terry Rozier (20 points), Devonte’ Graham (18 points) and Miles Bridges (17 points).

#Hornets pick up their first win of the preseason, 123-115 over #Magic



LaMelo Ball is the headline with his best game so far. 18 points of 7-17 shooting, and 4-9 3PT; 5 assists and 3 turnovers.



Terry Rozier (20), Devonte' Graham (18) and Miles Bridges (17) played well. @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 18, 2020

After the game head coach James Borrego said he was impressed with Ball.

“It’s impressive, this guy’s a rookie,” said Borrego. “And he’s having a major impact on these games immediately. He’s a playmaker. He’s confident.”