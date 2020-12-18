LaMelo, Rozier lead Hornets to first preseason win

ORLANDO, Fla. — LaMelo Ball had his best performance as a pro so far, scoring 18 points as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Orlando Magic, 123-115 in a preseason game Thursday night.
Ball, who struggled shooting in his first pair of exhibition games, shot 4-of-8 from three-point range, and also dished out five assists.
Charlotte also got solid performances from Terry Rozier (20 points), Devonte’ Graham (18 points) and Miles Bridges (17 points).
After the game head coach James Borrego said he was impressed with Ball.
“It’s impressive, this guy’s a rookie,” said Borrego. “And he’s having a major impact on these games immediately. He’s a playmaker. He’s confident.”
The Hornets will conclude the preseason Saturday night with another game in Orlando.