LaMelo sports bright yellow suit to match Lamborghini

Hornets star guard shows off new look after scoring 31 points in season-opening win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball made a statement to the NBA world by scoring 31 points in Charlotte's opening win against Indiana.

He's a rising star.

Ball made another statement after the game, by entering the postgame news conference in a fluorescent yellow suit.

It was made by his own label.

"This is is self-made," he said "LaMelo Ball, man."

Upon leaving the postgame interview, Ball posted a picture of himself on social media wearing the suit, standing next to his Lamborghini Urus, which is customized to feature the same exact color.

Teammates noticed the suit.

"I saw it. It was a statement," Gordon Hayward said. "When he plays like he did tonight he can wear whatever he wants."

Please take a moment to appreciate @MELOD1P's opening night fit 🔥 #AllFly pic.twitter.com/2Rh6YAl5D9 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 21, 2021

Ball hit seven three-pointers in the 123-122 win over the Pacers, and led a 24-0 run to help the Hornets come back.