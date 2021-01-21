Lancaster man to play 65 holes of golf on 65th birthday

Frankie Faile is hoping to raise $35,000 for a local women's organization

LANCASTER, S.C. — Countless non-profit organizations had charity events canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

That included the annual golf tournament to benefit the Women's Enrichment Center in Lancaster, South Carolina.

But a man in town is taking a big swing to change that.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Frankie Faile turns 65.

"I've been preparing for this day all my life to try and figure out if this is going to be a milestone or a millstone," Faile told WCNC Charlotte at Lancaster Golf Club. "And I prefer to have it be a milestone."

To mark that milestone -- Faile will find himself in a familiar place -- the golf course.

"To be out here in the wide-open playing golf with your friends," he said, "that's what it's all about."

But Frankie's got something a little different in his bag this year.

For his 65th birthday -- he will play 65 holes. In one day.

"Rain or shine," he said.

Frankie is not just doing it for fun -- although he'll have plenty.

This is an effort to raise money for the Women's Enrichment Center in Lancaster -- a place that helps women and girls with unplanned pregnancies -- from prenatal care to entering the workforce.

"It's very rewarding when you see them come full circle and progress," said Julie Walters, the Executive Director of the center.

"The ladies Julie helps are our neighbors, and we should help," said Faile. "Turning 65, celebrate it, but also put meaning to it."

The goal is to raise $35,000.

Frankie is set to walk all sixty-five holes -- and get some caddying help from friends and family.

"He is an amazing man," said Walters. "He always thinks of others."

"All budgets are really tight right now and we understand that," Faile said. "But if you could possibly see it in your heart or in your budget to send some money we'd certainly appreciate it."

They're going for big numbers off the course -- but on it -- Frankie is looking to shoot low.

"I've not broken 70, but if I keep going," he said. "I might shoot my age."

You can donate over the phone, via mail or online at the Women's Enrichment Center website.

Donations can be mailed to:

P.O. Box 1377

Lancaster, SC 29721

Or you can call Julie Walters"

Cell: 803-804-7042