Larson fastest at Phoenix among 4 championship drivers

Nine-time winner in 2021 is a favorite to take home title

AVONDALE, Arizona — Kyle Larson was the best of NASCAR’s four title contenders Friday in the final practice before the championship is decided in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Larson turned in the top single lap and had the best 10-lap average among the four championship drivers.

The championship showdown Sunday at the mile track comes down to Hendrick Motorsports vs. Joe Gibbs Racing.

Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott represent Hendrick.

Martin Truex Jr. and Hamlin represent JGR in their race for the championship.

Allmendingers ready to reign as 1st family of racing, runway

AJ Allmendinger is trying to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night.

He says there is a bigger prize to win in his family.

Tara Allmendinger is is the reigning Mrs. North Carolina and she's trying to become Mrs. America at the Nov. 20 pageant in Las Vegas.

AJ Allmendinger is one of four drivers vying for the championship Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

Defending series champion Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric are also seeking the championship.

BEN RHODES WINS TRUCK SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Ben Rhodes got things started on Friday night, winning the Truck Series championship by placing third in the Lucas Oil 150.

It was the first title for the 24-year-old, and marked a championship victory for ThorSport Racing.