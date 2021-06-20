x
Larson romps to yet another victory for Hendrick Motorsports

Larson dominated for his third-consecutive victory
Credit: AP
Kyle Larson (5) poses in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Larson went to victory lane for the fourth consecutive week after a dominating run in the first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway. 

Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday to score his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend’s All-Star race. Rick Hendrick’s cars have now been to victory lane six consecutive weeks. 

Nashville Superspeedway re-opened this weekend after a decade of dormancy to host the first Cup race in the Nashville-area in 37 years. 

The winner then at the Fairgrounds was Geoff Bodine in the No. 5 Chevrolet, same as Larson.

