Larson romps to yet another victory for Hendrick Motorsports

Larson dominated for his third-consecutive victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Larson went to victory lane for the fourth consecutive week after a dominating run in the first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday to score his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend’s All-Star race. Rick Hendrick’s cars have now been to victory lane six consecutive weeks.

Nashville Superspeedway re-opened this weekend after a decade of dormancy to host the first Cup race in the Nashville-area in 37 years.

CHECKERED FLAG: Not one, not two, but THREE wins in a row for @kylelarsonracin! pic.twitter.com/Ru5RNGbyVB — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 20, 2021