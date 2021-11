Chase Elliott will start second on Sunday

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Larson won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet failed inspection twice but he easily recovered and went 137.877 mph Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott starts second in the No. 9 Chevy.

Joe Gibbs Racing championship drivers Denny Hamlin starts sixth and Martin Truex Jr. is 12th.