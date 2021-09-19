Larson wins at Bristol while Harvick and Elliott feud

Kyle Larson denied Kevin Harvick his first win of the season with a masterful pass at Bristol Motor Speedway.
But Larson's sixth win of the season was overshadowed by a post-race skirmish between Harvick and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott.
Tempers were so hot that Harvick declared “I’m ready to rip somebody’s head off” to a crowd undecided if Harvick or Elliott should be booed or cheered.
Elliott was angry that hard racing had caused a flat tire on his car and the retaliation was to deliberately slow Harvick, which gave Larson the chance to catch him for the win.
Charlotte's William Byron needed a great race to advance to the Round of 12 and he got it, finishing third to make the final spot.
Here's who advanced:
Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, William Byron.
Here's who was eliminated:
Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell.