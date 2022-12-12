LeBron James, other big basketball names, remember former Hornets and Bobcats coach

Paul Silas, 79, died over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Basketball's biggest names paid tribute to former Charlotte NBA coach Paul Silas over the weekend.

Silas, 79, died of a cardiac arrest according to his family.

He was a big man, known for a big smile, seemingly permanently plastered across his face.

"He always had that grin, that smile. Had a little chuckle," former player Matt Carroll said. "Every time you saw him he'd give you that little laugh. It just made you feel at home."

Between stints coaching in Charlotte, Silas spent two seasons on the sidelines for the Cleveland Cavaliers, coaching LeBron James in his first two years in the NBA.

"Probably one of the greatest human beings I've ever been around," James told Spectrum Sportsnet LA. "The start of my journey in this league started with him. His command, his principles, his attention to details, but his love for family. I feel for his whole family."

Silas considered Charlotte home.

He lived in Lincoln County, and was a fixture at Hornets games even after he coached.

As a coach, he ranks third in franchise history in games coached (401), games won (193) and winning percentage (.481).

He guided the Hornets to three-straight playoff berths (1999-2002), the only time in franchise history the team has made the postseason in three consecutive years.

The #Hornets and #NBA are mourning the loss of former coach and player Paul Silas. I’ll have reaction from Spectrum Center tonight at 5 on @wcnc. The team is planning a moment of silence and tributes ahead of Wednesday night’s home game as well. pic.twitter.com/sVUKdYzteu — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 12, 2022

Silas returned to the Queen City and took over the Charlotte Bobcats from 2010-12.

"He was hard on you when he needed to be," Carroll said. "But when you needed a hug and needed someone to pick you up and pick your spirits up. And I think that's because he saw what's bigger than basketball. He really cared about his players."

Hornets Chariman Michael Jordan said of Silas, "He was one of the all-time great people in our game."

As a player, Silas was a two-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion.

“Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Silas' son, Stephen, was a longtime Charlotte assistant, and is the current head coach of the Houston Rockets.