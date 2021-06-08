x
Lightning eliminate Hurricanes, advance to Cup semifinals

The Central Division champions lost all three home games in the series
Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games. 

Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves in another strong road performance in the series. He allowed two goals on 70 shots in the first two games. 

Point's goal came in the second period, and Colton scored in the third. 

Alex Nedeljkovic had 23 saves for Carolina. 

The Central Division champions lost all three home games in the series.