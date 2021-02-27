Limited crowds brave rain for first Friday night of high school football

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will allow 500 spectators beginning next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A little -- OK a lot of rain -- wasn't going to stop kids from enjoying their first Friday night of high school football in over a year and wasn't going to stop parents who could from coming in and watching them play.

At Mallard Creek they were still observing the 100-spectator limit from Governor Cooper's now-expired Executive Order.

Up in Cabarrus they're observing new Executive Order allowing 30 percent to come in.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools expanding that to 500 next week. The parents who could be here tonight were not going to miss it for the world.

What rain?



Any night is a good night for football for @mcmavsathletics and others around the state this spring.



I’ll be live at 6:20 talking Mavs against rival @VanceCougarsFB pic.twitter.com/fKlc6ru7Md — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 26, 2021

"It means the world to me right now," Rhashonda Muldrow, a mother of a Mallard Creek player, said. "We've been waiting so long. For him to be able to touch that field tonight it's amazing. It was one ticket per player. Mom got the ticket because Mom goes to every practice!"

SCORES:

Vance 27, Mallard Creek 7

Weddington 43, Sun Valley 2

Ardrey Kell 30, South Meck 14