Local H.S. football legend Joe Cox comes home to coach with Charlotte 49ers

Former Independence QB Joe Cox will oversee tight ends for the 49ers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Independence High School star quarterback Joe Cox is returning home to Charlotte.

Cox was named tight ends coach for Charlotte 49ers football on Monday.

"The energy around Charlotte Football is incredible,” Cox told the team website. “You feel it with everyone in the building, from the coaches, support staff, all the way to the players. This city means so much to me."

Cox was one of the best high school football players in Charlotte history, winning 2004 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and AP Prep Player of the Year.

Cox then played at the University of Georgia, starting in 2009 and throwing 24 touchdown passes.

Cox joins the 49ers after coaching stops at South Carolina, Colorado State and Mallard Creek High School.