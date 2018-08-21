CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte Secondary school lacrosse team has a great story to tell.

Just ask NBA superstar Chris Paul.

"It's about more than just the game of lacrosse," said Paul. "It's just a great story."

Paul thought so much of the team's story, he produced a film about it.

"Crossroads" will air Thursday night at 9 p.m., on the network.

For two years a film crew followed the program, a club team fielded largely of at-risk, underprivileged African American boys.

Their coach is local surgeon Bobby Selkin.

"I know we're doing tremendous things, but it is crazy to see it on film."

Selkin, who's children attended the school, helped begin the program in 2015.

"We were literally the bad news bears of lacrosse," he said. "We were horrible."

Selkin says he wanted to give kids in Charlotte opportunities they might not otherwise have. Playing at the club level, any student at a high school without lacrosse can play on the team.

"A bunch of kids who came from poverty level who had never even heard the word lacrosse before," he said. "We had one kid who's family didn't have the money to keep the lights on in the house."

Over the course of the next few years, the team made tremendous progress.

"Progress," Selkin said, "That I really could not believe."

The progress came off the field too.

"We're taking kids who are struggling academically, who are severely behind," he said. "And within one or two years, we're using lacrosse as a tool to help turn these kids around and get them to college."

In four years, each of Charlotte Secondary's 16 seniors have gone on to college, some to play lacrosse.

And in May 2018, the team won the North Carolina club level state championship.

A Hollywood ending for a team full of Charlotte kids.

"They love the story of kids overcoming obstacles," Selkin said. "It's just an inspiring movie."

