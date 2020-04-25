Several Charlotte-area players were selected in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Kyle Dugger, a safety from Lenoir-Rhyne, was a second-round pick of the New England Patriots.

He is the highest-selected player in program history, and the first to be drafted since the San Francisco 49ers took John Milem in Round 5 in 2000.

Julian Okwara, an Ardrey Kell High School product, was selected early in the third round by the Detroit Lions.

Okwara, an edge rusher from Notre Dame, joins his brother Romeo, who is already on the Lions roster.

Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans was selected 93rd overall in the third round by the Tennessee Titans.

With the 100th pick, still in Round 3, the Oakland Raiders picked Belmont-South Pointe standout Tanner Muse.

Muse, who played safety at Clemson, was drafted as a linebacker.

Charlotte 49ers All-American defensive end Alex Highsmith was picked in the third round as well, by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Highsmith becomes the third 49ers player picked in the third round in the last four years.

