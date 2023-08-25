Charlotte softball sensation earns spot in Little League Home Run Derby

Sophia O'Neal blasted 69 home runs to clinch a spot in the Little League Home Run Derby tournament. Now she's going for the national championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte teenager known was the "Queen of home runs" competed on the national stage this week in the Little League Home Run Derby.

Sophia O'Neal aims for a smash hit every time she steps up to the plate. The 13-year-old's bat is so powerful it landed her a chance to take a swing on national TV.

"I was a little surprised because I was not expecting to win," O'Neal said. "When I did, I moved on and I was real proud of myself and I made my mom proud."

She just loves the game of softball. When she failed to hit the most home runs last year, O'Neal didn't give up. Instead, she worked even harder to come back this season.

"Probably in the second round I was more confident in myself and decided to go all out," she said.

This time, O'Neal flexed her muscle at the Mallard Creek home run derby and dominated the three-round competition. In less than five minutes she garnered more home runs than many major leagues see in their entire career.

"I hit 69 home runs and made it to the finals," O'Neal declared.

Joe Flores, the president of Mallard Creek Little League, has worked with these girls building their skills and teaching important life lessons. He knows Sophia has a great road ahead after finishing in the top four at the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby regional in Kansas City.

Huge congratulations to Mallard Creek’s own Sophia O’Neal for her incredible performance in the T-Mobile Little League... Posted by Mallard Creek Optimist Club Softball on Monday, July 31, 2023

"I couldn't be prouder of Sophia and her accomplishments," Flores said. "She's going to represent us very well."

Even though it's Sophia's time to shine, she still enjoys the support from her teammates. The teenage home run hero hopes her success will inspire younger players to chase their dreams, too.

"You have to strive for what you do and what you love," she said. "I feel like I have completed one of my goals and I want to complete others.

"Never give up, especially when you're swinging and your arms get tired because there is even more to go."

For Sophia, there's still no time to get tired as she competed in the national finals at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Find out how she did when the home run derby airs on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.