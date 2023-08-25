Johnson C. Smith University alum Danielle Williams wins gold at World Athletics Championship

It's the second gold medal Williams has captured at the World Athletics Championships, with her first coming in Beijing in 2015.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Danielle Williams claimed her second gold medal at the World Athletics Championships by the slimmest of margins Thursday.

Williams won gold in the women's 100m hurdles final at the competition in Budapest with a time of 12.43 seconds, just 0.01 seconds ahead of Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico. Williams, competing for her native Jamaica, graduated from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte in 2014.

It's the second gold medal for Williams in the World Athletics Championships, with her first coming in the same competition at the 2015 Beijing Games. She also won a bronze in the competition at the 2019 Doha Games.

“I knew it was going to be tough. I came out here knowing that I could win, but I would have to give everything I had. I still don't believe I won against such a stellar field,” Williams said to the media after her triumph.

Williams has previously won medals at the Commonwealth Games and the North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships. She was inducted into the NCAA Division II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame in 2020.

