'One day. One mile': New Meck Mile event coming to Charlotte

The Meck Mile brings people together to run, walk, dance or skip their way through Memorial Stadium in the Elizabeth neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced a new way to get active in Charlotte with the Meck Mile.

Presented by Albemarle, the Meck Mile will give participants the opportunity to run, walk, skip or dance their way through the Memorial Stadium in Elizabeth. The event's website says it's all about giving Charlotte residents the chance to hit the streets and see Charlotte from "an entirely new perspective."

"Whether you're aiming to hit a new personal best, or are just looking for a unique active outing for the whole family, the Meck Mile presented by Albemarle is bringing Charlotte together to show who really runs (or walks) this city," the Charlotte Sports Foundation's website says.

Registration for the Meck Mile is officially open. The event is scheduled to take place May 25, 2024 with multiple races for different groups, including kids, competitors and recreational groups.

In addition to the races, the Charlotte Sports Foundation says the Meck Mile will feature music and DJ's, a kids zone, food vendors and cheer stations for those supporting runners.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts