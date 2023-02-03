Duke basketball carrying plenty of momentum into March | Locked on Blue Devils

As the calendar turns to March the Blue Devils are playing some of their best basketball of the year, winning five in a row and going undefeated at home.

DURHAM, N.C. — The Duke Blue Devils have faced plenty of challenges in Jon Scheyer's first full season as head coach, replacing the iconic Mike Krzyzewski.

Scheyer's team began the year ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll, but early season struggles quickly pushed them out of the polls - and a 2-2 start in ACC play, including a 24-point loss to NC State - had the Cameron Crazies starting to feel uneasy.

But college basketball is a marathon, not a sprint, and as the calendar turns to March the Blue Devils are playing some of their best basketball of the year, winning five in a row and officially finishing the season without losing at Cameron Indoor Stadium after defeating that same NC State team, 71-67, on Tuesday evening.

Locked on Blue Devils host JJ Jackson is thrilled to see this team peaking at the right time, and believes this squad can carry the momentum into the biggest month of the year.

"They are playing their best basketball at the right time of the year," Jackson said. "We want to see this carry over into the ACC Tournament and obviously into the NCAA Tournament. Here we are in the month of March and this is the time to win those championships."

A big part of Duke's recent success has been the return of veteran guard Jeremy Roach, who missed a few weeks in January but has been on a tear since he returned - averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 assists in his last 10 games while shooting 57.1% on two pointers and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Devils close out the regular season on the road against heated rival North Carolina, with significant seeding implications on the line ahead of the ACC Tournament, where Pitt, Miami, Virginia, Clemson, and Duke are all separated by just 1.5 games.