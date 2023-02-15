Why trading for Justin Fields is a bad idea for Carolina | Locked on Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been involved in trade rumors for Justin Fields, but that would be repeating the same mistake the team made with Sam Darnold.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed promising growth and development in 2022, finishing ninth in MVP voting after throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns.

However, the team's 3-12 record helped them land the No. 1 overall pick, and a new coach and GM in the Windy City have many believing Fields will be dealt this offseason so the new staff can start over with any QB they want in the 2023 draft class.

Derek Carr's recent release and the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson has the QB market at a bit of a standstill, but plenty of teams could make a move to bring the 23-year-old dual-threat signal caller to town.

One team known to be looking for a new quarterback is the Panthers, and a recent mock draft had Carolina dealing their first round pick, No. 9 overall, to Chicago in exchange for Fields.

While Locked on Panthers host Julian Council thinks Fields is going to be a good player, he's strongly against this team dealing draft picks to bring Fields on board, in part because his contract situation gives the team very little time to evaluate if he is a long term fix worth investing in.

"I just don't think it makes sense for the Carolina Panthers to trade a first round pick for a player, have him play this year, and then after the season you have to make a decision on the fifth year option," Council said. "You don't get the flexibility that you would get by drafting a quarterback this year and having three years to find out."

Council mentioned how Carolina handled Sam Darnold, who they acquired from the New York Jets, started in 2021, and then offered a fifth-year option despite midding on-the-field production.

Doing something similar with Fields, especially when they have a draft pick where they should be able to draft a high-upside quarterback of their own, doesn't make sense to Council.