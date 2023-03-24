Armando Bacot's return to North Carolina a sign of changing times in college basketball

Armando Bacot was a finalist for the Wooden Award and a third-team All-American, averaging 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot's college career is not over, as the North Carolina big man told Stadium he plans to use his final year of eligibility to return to Chapel Hill for the 2023-24 season.

"I felt it was the right decision for my future," Bacot told Stadium. "The primary reason I am coming back is because I don't want to leave North Carolina this way. But I also know I need to improve and feel like this is the best place to do that."

College stars are opting to stay in college longer these days, and Locked on Tar Heels host Isaac Schade isn't surprised to see Bacot back in the Carolina blue and white.

"This just makes sense," Schade said. "In this day and age, with him being able to do what he's able to do from a financial standpoint, and coming back because of the COVID year, it just makes sense."

Bacot was a finalist for the Wooden Award and a third-team All-American, averaging 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds last year.

However, the Tar Heels failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010, and Bacot did not want that to be his final legacy at UNC - helping him make the decision to return for another year.

Additional factors of course include the ability to profit off his name, image, and likeness, a rule change that has kept many talented players in college for an extra year, including Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Gonzaga's Drew Timme, among others.