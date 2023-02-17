Could a struggling North Carolina team be facing a mass exodus via the transfer portal? | Locked on Tar Heels

The lack of success on the court, combined with limited playing time for the freshman class, has fans worried a mass exodus could come during the offseason.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In his first year as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, Hubert Davis fought through a challenging (and disappointing) regular season to earn an eight seed in the NCAA Tournament - and promptly led his team past No. 1 seeded Baylor all the way to the National Championship, where they fell to Kansas.

The story is starting the same in Chapel Hill this season, with North Carolina currently boasting a 16-10 overall record and an 8-7 record in conference play, good for ninth place in the ACC.

It'd be one thing if North Carolina was a young, inexperienced team, but the Tar Heels returned four out of five starters from last year's runner-up squad, and Northwestern transfer Pete Nance stepped into the role previously held by Brady Manek - leaving little room for freshmen to step into major roles.

Seth Trimble is the only freshman playing more than seven minutes per game for North Carolina, with Jalen Washington, Tyler Nickel, and Justin McKoy all playing minimal roles so far this year.

The lack of success on the court, combined with limited playing time for this highly decorated recruiting class, has fans worried a mass exodus could come during the offseason via the NCAA transfer portal.

Locked On recruiting insider Jason Jordan, speaking to Isaac Schade on the Locked on Tar Heels podcast, believes this fear is overblown - citing Carolina's pedigree as a reason players are more willing to wait their turn for a featured role.

"At the end of the day North Carolina is North Carolina," Jordan said. "People know if they can have some degree of success here that could bode well for their future plans."

The transfer portal era has certainly created more panic year-to-year for college basketball fans, as it feels like coaches have to re-recruit their own players every single season.

However, programs with solid track records of success and player development are less likely to lose players after just one year - even if the results are not up to the typical standards set by the program.