What Elliot Cadeau's reclassification means for North Carolina | Locked on Tar Heels

Elliot Cadeau, initially expected to join the Tar Heels in 2024, has reclassified to the class of 2023 and will arrive in Chapel Hill in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels made a big addition for the 2023-24 college basketball season, and they didn't need to use the transfer portal to do it.

Elliot Cadeau, initially expected to join the Tar Heels in 2024, has reclassified to the class of 2023 and will arrive in Chapel Hill in June to participate in offseason workouts.

Cadeau, ranked 11th in the class of 2023 at 247Sports, will join a backcourt that features senior RJ Davis - who led the team in assists and three point percentage last year - as well as transfers Cormac Ryan from Notre Dame and Paxson Wojcik from Brown.

Sophomore Seth Trimble and incoming freshmen Simeon Wilcher will be in the mix for playing time as well in what could be the most talented backcourt of coach Davis' tenure in Chapel Hill.

Locked on Tar Heels host Isaac Schade is thrilled about Cadeau's decision to reclass, believing he will step into a big role right away for Carolina.

"Cadeau comes in and he's immediately the best playmaker on the roster," Schade said. "The Tar Heels have not seen a playmaker like this since Kendall Marshall or Ed Cota before him."

Cadeau is a gifted passer, and having him running point alongside Davis, Ryan, and the rest of Carolina's backcourt will be a difficult task for opposing defenses in the ACC - and that's not even factoring in the addition of wing Harrison Ingram from Stanford or the return of three time All-ACC performer Armando Bacot down low.