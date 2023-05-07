Evaluating Brandon Miller’s NBA Summer League debut | Locked On Hornets

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brandon Miller was somewhat of a surprise selection at No. 2 overall in the 202 NBA Draft, and his professional career is already beginning with a trip to Sacramento for the California Classic Summer League competition.

Hosts Walker Mehl and Doug Branson broke down Miller's performance in his first game on the latest episode of Locked On Hornets.

“Just blind test, I’m going to say I liked that performance," Branson said. "(But) he’s not going to be able to do some of the things he did in college on the defensive end or the offensive end.”

Miller did, however, flash some shot creating and play-making chops in the chaotic environment of exhibition basketball, scoring 18 points in the game.

“There is a patience, there is a decent stationary handle there from Brandon Miller, where you feel good about him making a good decision in those scenarios," Mehl explained.

At the same time, Miller is also the most high-profile talent on the court for Charlotte in the competition, making his circumstances more difficult than they will be in the NBA.

“He had to play the four for most of this game, and that’s the weird thing about Summer League. The lineup constructions are going to be way different for certain players," Branson said. "So you’re not getting an experience that is going to be reflective of what he’ll go through in the first part of his actual NBA career.”

Still, the core offensive skills Miller will be relied upon for as a rookie did show up, even at Summer League.