Carolina Hurricanes make trade, betting better days ahead for Puljujarvi

Carolina traded for the 2016 4th overall draft pick on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping Jesse Puljujarvi's best days are ahead of him.

The Edmonton Oilers have traded the 2016 fourth overall draft pick to the Hurricanes in exchange for forward prospect Patrik Puistola.

There was no salary retained in the deal, meaning the Hurricanes absorb the balance of Puljujarvi's $3-million cap hit.

To say Puljujarvi's career to date has been underwhelming would be an understatement. In 317 career games with the Oilers - interrupted by a season played back in his natuve Finland - Puljujarvi recorded 51 goals and 61 assists.

As much as they tried, the Oilers struggled to find a fit for him, with his skillset perhaps not quite suited to hang with the like of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

It's without the puck, though, that Puljujarvi seems to excel.

Jesse Puljujarvi has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Carolina Hurricanes. We're so happy for him. He absolutely deserves a change of scenery. Be in the team with Aho also could help him. Puljujarvi is one of the best defensive wingers in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/7fsKuOgBin — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 28, 2023

"Jesse possesses a great blend of size and skill, and he will add to the depth of our forward group," said Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell. "He has familiarity with some of our other Finnish players, and we see him as a great fit for our team and locker room."

Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen jump out as fellow Finns who'll welcome Puljujarvi to town.

The salary to production ration for Puljujarvi certainly turned teams off, but even after the deal, the Hurricanes still have plenty of cap space to play with ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

They have $7.1 million available to inverst in further acquisitions, according to Cap Friendly.