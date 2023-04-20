How the Hurricanes can withstand Teravainen's injury | Locked On Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are up 2-0 on the Islanders but down another forward due to injury.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes will have to attempt to close out the New York Islanders without the help of one of their best two-way forwards.

Teuvo Teravainen will miss the rest of the first round after suffering a broken hand in his team's 4-3 overtime win Wednesday against the New York Islanders.

He's scheduled to have surgery Thursday.

Teravainen was injured on a slash inflicted by Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Hurricanes head Rod Brind'Amour was not pleased, to say the least.

"[The] 4:25 marker, he broke his hand. With the puck, takes a shot, the guy absolutely tomahawk chops him. Absolutely .... go take a look at the video." Brind'Amour said.

Well, here it is.

This is the play where Teuvo Teravainen suffered a broken hand in Game 2, according to Rod Brind'Amour.



Teravainen will undergo surgery today and miss the remainder of the series. pic.twitter.com/pNzubuNTvm — Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) April 20, 2023

Pageau didn't receive a penalty, adding insult to injury.

"He's out for the series, so there you go," Brind'Amour added. "They're going to complain about all the power plays, but it's a tomahawk chop. We just watched it. He has to have surgery tomorrow. There you go. So I'm a little pissed, I'll be honest with you."

Locked on Hurricanes podcast host Jared Ellis chalked it up to the Islanders not being able to hang with Carolina's skill, therefore requiring less civilized tactics.

Still, he expects the Hurricanes to bring some extra physicality in Game 3.

With an extra roster spot opened up due to Teravainen's absence, Carolina recalled forward Mackenzie MacEachern from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

However, it's like that Game 3 will mark the Carolina playoff debut of Jesse Puljujarvi, who managed two assists in 17 regular season games after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers.

This could legitimately be his last chance to show he belongs in the NHL, and he needs to take this chance and run with it for his benefit and the team's as a whole.

Teravainen had 12 goals and 25 assists this season, and played an integral part on the Hurricanes' power play.