What's going on between Vladimir Tarasenko and the Carolina Hurricanes?

It sure seemed like Tarasenko was signing with the Hurricanes, until suddenly he wasn't.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Vladimir Tarasenko appeared close to signing with the Carolina Hurricanes - until things suddenly got very stormy for the unrestricted free agent.

Five days into NHL free agency, Tarasenko fired his agent, Paul Theofanous, and his new representatives took things back to square one in the process of finding the right fit for the unrestricted free-agent winger.

Apparently the 31-year-old didn't love the offers he was getting, despite some seemingly intriguing options, including the Hurricanes.

Have learned that Tarasenko had multiple offers from clubs ranging from contenders to rebuilds in the $5.5-to-$6M per category at varying lengths. Rejected all—Carolina was one—and then fired agent. Kind of strange. (Had wanted to remain with Rangers but there was simply no space — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 5, 2023

Jared Ellis of Locked on Hurricanes calls it an odd situation, and Carolina fans were quite excited about the prospect of adding a player like Tarasenko.

"With that full reset of getting a new agent after the report came out, it doesn't look good for the Hurricanes," Ellis said.

There's always the possibility, though, that Tarasenko and his new agents circle back to Carolina after getting the lay of the land now well into free agency.

With the salary cap not going up that much, contending teams don't have an abundance of space.

The Hurricanes, for example, have only $3.3 million available at the moment.

Tarasenko was traded to the New York Rangers last season, where the hope was he could challenge for a Stanley Cup and boost his profile. The Rangers lost in seven games in the opening round, though, despite Tarasenko's three goals in the series against the New Jersey Devils.

The Ottawa Senators appear to be the top competition to secure Tarasenko's services, and they have much more space to work with. They're also currently looking to trade Alex DeBrincat, so maybe they're waiting for that dust to settle.