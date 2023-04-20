Why MJ Rice could be a program-altering addition for NC State

Rice showed glimpses of his potential early in the season at Kansas, but his playing time dwindled as the year went on. Now he'll get a chance to shine at NC State.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Coach Kevin Keatts and the NC State Wolfpack finally got their guy, landing former Kansas wing MJ Rice in the transfer portal after hosting him on a visit over the weekend.

Rice was a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American in 2022, choosing Kansas over a whole host of programs including the Wolfpack.

Rice showed glimpses of his potential early in the season for the Jayhawks, but his playing time dwindled as the year went on and it wasn't a huge surprise to see him explore other options this offseason.

Locked on Wolfpack podcast host Grayson Boone is thrilled about the addition for NC State in what has been a solid offseason overall for the Wolfpack.

"MJ Rice could be a program changing guy to get into the system here," Boone told Andy Patton on Locked on College Basketball. "He's super, super athletic and I think he's going to surprise a lot of folks when he does get on the floor and truly gets to showcase what he has under the hood."

Rice finished his first season at Kansas averaging 2.2 points in just 7.5 minutes per game, playing behind a crowded group of wings led by Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick.

He'll now head to Raleigh to help replace the tough losses of guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner, which should give him plenty of opportunity to play a big role for the Wolfpack.

Fortunately however, the team has supplanted the roster with other veteran guards to help ease his transition and take some pressure off him so he can develop at his own pace. Keatts brought in Butler guard Jayden Taylor and Arizona State guard DJ Horne, each who averaged over 12 points and 30 minutes per game at Power-6 programs last season.