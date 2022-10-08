Shohei Ohtani joins Babe Ruth as only MLB players to hit two-way milestone

Shohei Ohtani continues to make history, this time accomplishing something that hasn't been done in the major leagues in over 100 years.

OAKLAND, Calif. — More history for Shohei Ohtani.

After the two-way sensation from Japan picked up his 10th pitching win of the season on Tuesday night in Oakland, Ohtani joined the late-great Babe Ruth as the only MLB players ever to throw for 10 wins and hit at least 10 home runs in one season. Ruth did it over 100 years ago in 1918.

According to the Angels, two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the 1922 Kansas City Monarchs and Ed Rile of the 1927 Detroit Stars.

Ohtani pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday. That homer moved Ohtani past Ichiro Suzuki for the second-most home runs (118) by a Japanese-born player. Hideki Matsui had 175.

Ohtani is also the player to ever hit 25 home runs and strikeout 150 batters in one season. This is the second time Ohtani has accomplished this.

“It was a remarkable game last night and it was so fun to watch. This is just what we’ve come to expect from Shohei Ohtani,” Locked On Angels co-host Mike Frisch said on Wednesday’s show.

“This guy seriously does it all, we can’t talk about him enough. He’s a history-maker, he’s the main event, main attraction, a show-stopper,” co-host Jon Frisch said.

Jon Frisch said A's fans filed out of the stadium when Ohtani was pinch-hit for and taken out late in the game, showing even more why he's the face of baseball right now.

“The Oakland fans actually went home when Phil Gosselin came in to pinch-hit for Ohtani,” Jon Frisch said. “The fans left the stadium because they were there to see Shohei. And that’s why he is the main event, he’s the face of baseball. I don’t care what anybody has to say, he’s the guy drawing more eyes to the TV and more butts in the seats at game... We hope he stays, but no matter where he goes, he’s going to be a draw for the rest of his career.”