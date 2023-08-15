Did Cooper Flagg make the right call reclassifying to 2025 NBA Draft? | Locked On NBA Big Board

Cooper Flagg is expected to commit to Duke and be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

DURHAM, N.C. — Much-hyped Maine high school basketball phenom Cooper Flagg on Monday announced he will reclassify to graduate next spring and be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2025.

Flagg recently took an official visit to Duke University ahead of this announcement and has long said Duke is a dream school for him, laying the groundwork for a one-and-done season in Durham before likely becoming the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Rafael Barlowe broke down Flagg's game and what this decision means for the basketball industry on the latest episode of the Locked On NBA Big Board podcast.

“The hype is well-deserved," Barlowe explained. "He is skilled and fluid … he is a 4-man that handles the ball, shows good passing instincts and feel, is a very good ball-mover.”

Flagg follows a checkered recent history of players who have reclassified, including cautionary tales such as G.G. Jackson and Emoni Bates as well as success stories like Anthony Edwards.

Still, his developed athleticism, two-way game and ability to affect the game without scoring mean he should be able to contribute in college basketball even as a 17- and 18-year-old, Barlowe said.

“He is the best defensive player that I’ve seen on the high-school level with my own eyes," Barlowe added. "He blocks everything … he’s flying all over the floor.”

As for the NBA Draft, Rutgers commit Airious Bailey will vie for the top selection along with Flagg, but Flagg has the inside track on that slot.