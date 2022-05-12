NFL Schedule Release: Full list of primetime and holiday games

NEW YORK — The 2022 NFL schedule has officially been released and the primetime schedule for Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football is looking good.
The Bills and Rams will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 8 on NBC as the season-opener. The Week 1 Sunday night game features Tom Brady's Bucs in Dallas against the Cowboys. And the first Monday Night Football game of the year features Russell Wilson, with the Broncos, returning back to Seattle for the first time already.
SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On NFL podcast is your daily podcast covering league-wide news every single day. Find it wherever you get your favorite podcasts
Of note:
- 13 teams play five primetime games: Bengals, Chargers, Rams, Bills, Eagles, Bucs, Packers, Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots, Steelers, Broncos, Chiefs
- The Titans, Colts, Raiders and Cardinals have four primetime slots
- Detroit is the only team without a primetime game next season. But they do play their yearly nationally-televised game on Thanksgiving Day.
- The New England Patriots are playing four primetime games in a row from Weeks 12 to 15.
- The Denver Broncos have four primetime games in the first six weeks.
Check out the full primetime and holiday NFL schedule below!
NFL Season Opener (Thursday, Sept. 8, NBC)
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Week 1
Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Bucs at Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Week 2
Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Monday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills; Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3
Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Sunday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Week 4
Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Bucs
Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Week 5
Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Sunday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6
Thursday Night Football: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7
Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Week 8
Thursday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Bucs
Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Week 9
Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
Sunday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints
Week 10
Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Monday Night Football: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 11
Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
Sunday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday Night Football (Mexico): San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Thanksgiving Day Games
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
Week 12
Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
Week 13
Thursday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Sunday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs
Week 14
Thursday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Monday Night Football: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Week 15
Thursday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Christmas Day Games (Week 16)
CBS: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
FOX: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Bucs at Arizona Cardinals
Week 16
Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts
Week 17
Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans
Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals