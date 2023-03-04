Inside the NCAA Women’s Final Four after LSU's championship | Locked On Women's Basketball

Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese and LSU capped off an incredible NCAA tournament.

DALLAS — Louisiana State won its first-ever basketball championship over the weekend as the women’s team, led by head coach Kim Mulkey and star Angel Reese, took down Caitlin Clark and Iowa to cap off a thrilling NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Women’s Basketball podcast live from Dallas, host Howard Megdal was joined by Natalie Heavren and Jenn Hatfield to take listeners inside each locker room after LSU’s win.

The trio discussed Clark’s Hawkeyes team, which has been developing for years and isn’t going anywhere.

“Caitlin Clark for three years has been building to this,” Megdal said. “This is an Iowa team that has done a lot for a long time.”

Clark has one more year of eligibility before she heads to the WNBA, likely in 2024.

The winning team featured the second-best point differential all season and a top-10 offense, and the Tigers brought that scoring punch on Sunday night with 102 points.

Reese made headlines for taunting Clark after the game was in hand, continuing the flash and confidence that has made the “Bayou Barbie” a fan favorite all year long.

“Angel Reese is her real, true, authentic self. Angel Reese is unapologetic about it. Angel Reese will say what’s on her mind,” Megdal said. “That is so great for the game. You root for her, you don’t root for her, it’s all great for the game. Heroes are great for this game, villains are great for this game, and everything in between is great for this game.”

Iowa and LSU will bring their stars back next fall, and figure to be in the mix for the national title once again.