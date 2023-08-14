Poor offensive line performance prevents Bryce Young from shining in NFL preseason debut

Young and the Panthers were taking on a stout Jets defensive front, but the o-line play was so bad the entire unit was chewed out for their performance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first week of NFL preseason is for the recent quarterback draft class to show out, and Houston's C.J Stroud, Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson, Carolina's Bryce Young and Tenneesse's Will Levis all got chances to show fans what they are capable of before Week 1 of the NFL season.

Locked on NFL Scouting hosts Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino took this opportunity to analyze how the rookies did, starting with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young - who completed four of six passing attempts for Carolina while playing behind a struggling offensive line.

"When Bryce Young was in there the offensive line was pretty bad," Marino said. "My prevailing thought with Bryce Young was how quickly he got the ball out of his hands. I thought his eyes were in the right spots and he got the ball out quick."

Young was sacked once and hit three times during his single quarter of action, and it made judging his performance even more difficult as he was under duress nearly every single play.

Young and the Panthers were taking on a stout Jets defensive front, but the o-line play was so bad the entire unit was chewed out on the sideline for their performance.

It is too early to glean any real intel about Young from this game, but it is telling that a veteran offensive line - considered a strength of this team - got beat up as badly as they did, regardless of opponent.