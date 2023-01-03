New York Rangers trade for Patrick Kane, gearing up for run at Stanley Cup | Locked On NHL

Patrick Kane will try and help the New York Rangers win their first Stanley Cup since 1994.

NEW YORK — There was only one team Patrick Kane wanted to player for other than the Chicago Blackhawks, and the three-time Stanley Cup champion got his wish on Tuesday ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline.

Kane was traded to the New York Rangers by the Blackhawks in a three-team deal that also involved the Arizona Coyotes.

"This isn't about me leaving the Blackhawks, but this is an opportunity for me -- the Blackhawks did everything they could to put me in a great position and I will forever be grateful. It is bittersweet to leave a place that is so special to me, but I will always carry the memories we made in Chicago," Kane said in a letter to Blackhawks fans, in part.

The Rangers, who had already added Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, acquired the 34-year-old star winger for a conditional second-round pick in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2025, and AHL defenseman Andy Welinski.

New York also received defenseman prospect Cooper Zech, while the Coyotes sent defenseman Villi Saarijarvi to the Blackhawks.

For their part in retaining some of Kane’s salary, the Coyotes get a third-round pick in 2025.

That second-round pick in 2023 will become a first in 2024 or 2025 if the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference finals this year. It’s also top-10 protected.

The big picture here, though, is Kane getting another shat at a Cup after a wildly successful tenure in Chicago. He ranks second in franchise history in total points, and won a Calder Trophy and the Conn Smythe to go along with the three Cups.

While Kane’s numbers have been down this season, he certainly turned it on lately, with seven goals and 10 points over his last four games in Chicago.

Locked on Rangers host Jon Chik says the Rangers have definitely improved their chances in a stacked Eastern Conference.

"(Kane's) been part of so many deep playoff runs for that Blackhawks team, so many legendary series' that he's been part of, and it helps you a lot," Chik said.

The Rangers sit third in the metropolitan division, and appear on course to meet the rival New Jersey Devils in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Devils recently made a splash of their own, adding Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks.