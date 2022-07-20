NC high school coach, former NFL player found dead in Raleigh hotel room

Charles Johnson, a retired NFL wide receiver, was found dead on Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Super Bowl champion who taught at Heritage High School in Wake Forest has died in North Carolina at the age of 50.

Charles Johnson, a retired NFL wide receiver, was found dead on Sunday. Raleigh police told WRAL News they were called to the Hampton Inn on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh for a welfare check.

Johnson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1994-1998. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2000, the New England Patriots in 2001 and the Buffalo Bills in 2002. He most recently worked with fellow NFL retirees as assistant athletic director at Heritage High School in Wake Forest.

