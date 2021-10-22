Bridges scores 30 points, Charlotte Hornets beat Cavs 123-112

Gordon Hayward made two 3-pointers in the decisive run as Charlotte moved to 2-0. Hayward finished with 18 points and LaMelo Ball had 17 for the Hornets.

CLEVELAND — Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of Cleveland’s sloppiness to open the fourth quarter in a 123-112 victory, wrecking the Cavaliers’ home opener.

The Hornets only led by one entering the final 12 minutes before outscoring the Cavs 19-2 in the first 3:27, when Cleveland turned the ball over seven times.

Gordon Hayward made two 3-pointers in the decisive run as Charlotte moved to 2-0. Hayward finished with 18 points and LaMelo Ball had 17 for the Hornets.