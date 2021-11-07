Charlotte seeks win tonight against the Clippers

The Hornets are 5-5 on the season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets are in Los Angeles in the hopes of snapping a three-game road losing streak.

Charlotte will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m.

Los Angeles enters the game with a 4-4 record on the season. The Hornets are 5-5.

The Clippers will be without four of players tonight, including Kawhi Leonard. Charlotte is without P.J. Washington due to an elbow injury.

.@sam_perley's got you covered with what to watch for in tonight's game & our key matchup of the night! ✍️#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/HHEriG15Vb — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 7, 2021

