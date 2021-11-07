x
Hornets

Charlotte seeks win tonight against the Clippers

The Hornets are 5-5 on the season.
Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith drives to the net during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets are in Los Angeles in the hopes of snapping a three-game road losing streak.

Charlotte will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. 

Los Angeles enters the game with a 4-4 record on the season. The Hornets are 5-5. 

The Clippers will be without four of players tonight, including Kawhi Leonard. Charlotte is without P.J. Washington due to an elbow injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

