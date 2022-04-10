Charlotte Hornets to face Washington in final regular-season game

The teams square off for the fourth time this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets take on Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards in their final regular-season game on Eastern Conference action.

The Hornets are 7-8 against Southeast Division opponents. Charlotte is 23-28 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wizards are 7-8 against Southeast Division opponents. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.9 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.2.

Bridges was recently named the first recipient of the Hornet’s inaugural Rick Bonnell Award, which will be given annually to a player that best represents himself & the franchise with professionalism and cooperation with his interactions with the media.

TOP PERFORMERS

Bridges is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 13.2 points. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST TEN GAMES

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (foot).

Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (right knee), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (rest), Kyle Kuzma: out for season (knee).

