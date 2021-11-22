Rozier's late 3-pointer helps Hornets over Wizards, 109-103

Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball combined for 60 points for Charlotte in the victory.

WASHINGTON — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points and hit his eighth three-pointer of the game with 12.9 seconds left as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 109-103 on Monday night.

LaMelo Ball had 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Charlotte win its last six of seven.

Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, Bradley Beal scored 18 and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 17 in the second half.

Charlotte (11-8) will be back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 24, in a road game against the Orlando Magic.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

