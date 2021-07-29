Hornets select Bouknight at No. 11, acquire Plumlee in trade

Bouknight had a breakout season averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game to earn All-Big East first team honors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets selected Connecticut guard James Bouknight with the No. 11 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Bouknight gives the Hornets a shot-maker with tremendous explosiveness, who scores the ball with relative ease.

The Hornets didn’t wait until the 11th pick in the NBA draft to address their biggest need, acquiring center Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick earlier in the night from the Detroit Pistons, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The Hornets gave up the No. 57 pick in return and will take on Plumlee’s contract.

