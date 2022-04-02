Hornets to face Philadelphia 76ers Saturday at Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia comes into the matchup against Charlotte as losers of three games in a row.

PHILADELPHIA — The Charlotte Hornets are up against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia comes into the matchup against Charlotte as losers of three games in a row.

The Hornets have gone 24-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 21-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 76ers have gone 27-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA allowing just 106.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.



The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hornets defeated the 76ers 109-98 in their last matchup on Jan. 13. Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 30 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 31 points.

UPDATE: #Hornets say Gordon Hayward is probable to play tomorrow at #Sixers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 1, 2022

TOP PERFORMERS

Terry Rozier is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 19.4 points and 4.4 assists. Miles Bridges is shooting 55.8% and averaging 23.3 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.2 points and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 30 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 119.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 32.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

INJURIES

76ers: None listed.

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

