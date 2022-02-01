LaMelo Ball selected to Rising Stars game

Amongst NBA rookies and second-year players, Ball ranks second in points, sixth in rebounds, first in assists and third in steals per game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Star Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been selected to play in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars, the NBA's annual showcase of premier young talent.

Ball is the third player in Charlotte history to be selected in his rookie and sophomore season, joining Emeka Okafor and Kemba Walker.

LaMelo Ball selected to the rising stars game at All-Star weekend.



Was also selected last season.



All-Star reserves announced later this week. https://t.co/gTE1USPtPJ — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 2, 2022

This year the format will change for Rising Stars. It will feature four, seven-player teams, competing in a mini-tournament with three games.

Ball is also a candidate to be selected as a reserve for the NBA All-Star Game, as is his Hornets teammate, Miles Bridges.

All-Star weekend takes place in Cleveland, Feb. 18-20.