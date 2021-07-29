NBA Draft 2021 live draft tracker, updates: Pistons hold first pick

The NBA Draft is here. Follow along with our live NBA Draft show and keep track of all the trades and selections.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2021 NBA Draft is here after months of anticipation for what should be an exciting draft class.

Check out all the picks throughout draft night here with reaction included from our Locked On local team experts and NBA Draft experts including Chad Ford and Rafael Barlowe.

LOCKED ON NBA LIVE DRAFT SHOW: Watch below on YouTube, or in the player above.

Draft Day trades:

Pre-draft: Detroit Pistons trade Mason Plumlee and No. 37 pick to Charlotte Hornets for 57th overall pick.

Detroit Pistons trade Mason Plumlee and No. 37 pick to Charlotte Hornets for 57th overall pick. Pre-draft: Brooklyn Nets trade Landry Shamet to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the 29th overall pick in tonight's draft.

Brooklyn Nets trade Landry Shamet to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the 29th overall pick in tonight's draft. Pre-draft: Cleveland Cavaliers trade Taurean Prince to Minnesota Timberwolves for Ricky Rubio, 2022 second-round pick and cash

Cleveland Cavaliers trade Taurean Prince to Minnesota Timberwolves for Ricky Rubio, 2022 second-round pick and cash Pre-draft: New Orleans Pelicans trade 53rd overall pick to Philadelphia 76ers for $2 million

Round 1:

1. Detroit:

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State (from MIN)

8. Orlando (from CHI)

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

15. Washington

16. Oklahoma City (from Boston)

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma City (from MIA)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. New York (from DAL)

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Houston (from POR)

24. Houston (from MIL)

25. LA Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Brooklyn (from PHX)

30. Utah

Round 2:

31. Milwaukee (from HOU)

32. New York (from DET)

33. Orlando

34. Oklahoma City

35. New Orleans (from CLE)

36. Oklahoma City (from MIN)

37. Detroit (from TOR)

38. Chicago (from NOP)

39. Sacramento

40. New Orleans (from CHI)

41. San Antonio

42. Detroit (from CHA)

43. New Orleans (from WAS)

44. Brooklyn (from IND)

45. Boston

46. Toronto (from MEM)

47. Toronto (from GSW)

48. Atlanta (from MIA)

49. Brooklyn (from ATL)

50. Philadelphia (from NYK)

51. Memphis (from POR)

52. Detroit (from LAL)

53. Philadelphia (from NOP)

54. Indiana (from MIL)

55. Oklahoma City (from DEN)

56. Charlotte (from LAC)

57. Charlotte (from BKN)

58. New York (from PHI)

59. Brooklyn (from PHX)