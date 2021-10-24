x
Panthers

Carolina Panthers to meet the Giants at MetLife Stadium Sunday

The Panthers defend a 3-3 record after falling to the Vikings last week.
Carolina Panthers place kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in a game between two struggling teams.

The Panthers defend a 3-3 record after falling to the Vikings.

The Panthers got off to a 3-0 start but they have lost three straight after running back Christian McCaffrey was hurt. 

The Giants have struggled with injuries and poor play in losing five of six games. They are winless in three games at home. New York probably will not have star running back Saquon Barkley, who injured an ankle in a loss to Dallas on Oct. 10. 

Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold returns to the Meadowlands with the Panthers.

