The Carolina Panthers move to 3-2 on the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jalen Hurts ran for two second-half touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles battled back from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 on Sunday and snap a three-game losing streak.

After T.J. Edwards blocked a Carolina punt, Hurts scored on a 6-yard run-pass option with 2:38 left to give the Eagles their first lead of the game.

Carolina’s Sam Darnold was intercepted three times, twice by Darius Slay, and sacked three times as the Panthers offense struggled against an Eagles defense that allowed 83 points and 851 yards in the previous two games.

#Panthers QB Sam Darnold finished 21-37, 177 yards, TD, 3 INT. Sacked 3 times and the #Eagles had 8 QB hits. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 10, 2021

The Panthers will be back in action on Sunday, Oct. 17, in Charlotte against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

