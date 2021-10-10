Carolina Panthers face the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium Sunday

The Panthers are currently holding down a 3-1 record for the 2021 season. How will they stand against the Eagles?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football is back this Sunday in the Queen City.

The Carolina Panthers are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Panthers currently hold down a 3-1 record for the 2021 season, while Philadelphia stands at 1-3.

The Panthers have listed running back Christian McCaffrey as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

The news comes after McCaffrey practiced all three days on a limited basis this week. He missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a strained hamstring.

If McCaffrey doesn’t play he will have missed 15 of Carolina’s last 21 games due to injury.

The team has also listed left tackle Cam Erving (neck) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) as out for Sunday.

