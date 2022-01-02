Panthers bench Newton, will start Darnold at QB vs. Saints

Darnold started the season 3-0 but has a 1-5 record in his last six starts.

NEW ORLEANS — The Carolina Panthers are set to face off against the New Orleans Saints Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints instead of 2015 league MVP Cam Newton.

Newton is 0-5 as Carolina's starting quarterback this year and has lost 13 straight starts as the Panthers starting QB dating back to the 2018 season.

Darnold started the season 3-0 but has a 1-5 record in his last six starts. He led the Panthers to a 26-7 win over the Saints in Week 2, completing 26 of 38 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rhule called that his best game of the season.

#Panthers officially announced DE Brian Burns, DE Marquis Haynes and LB Shaq Thompson have been activated off the COVID-19 list.



OLB Haason Reddick, DT Phil Hoskins, TE Tommy Tremble and C Sam Tecklenburg still on.



Carolina promoted 6 practice squad players. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 1, 2022

As Rhule is nearing the end of his second double-digit loss season Carolina fans are growing restless with a team that seems to lack a direction at quarterback.

Rhule has been searching for answers, even turning to a two-quarterback system that included rotating Cam Newton and Sam Darnold, who returned to action after missing five games with a shoulder injury. That didn’t work.

The Panthers managed just two field goals and were blown out 32-6 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

