Panthers fall to Giants, 25-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The losing streak continues for the Carolina Panthers.
The New York Giants (2-5) broke open the game with a 10-point third quarter to come away with a 25-3 win against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 24, inside MetLife Stadium.
With the loss, the Panthers moves to 3-4 on the year.
Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold struggled behind center, going 16-of-25 for 111 yards and tossing an interception. Darnold was also dropped for a safety in the second quarter.
Darnold was benched in the second half for P.J. Walker.
The Giants held a slim 5-3 lead going into halftime.
New York was able to take control of the game in third quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Dante Pettis to move the score to 12-3.
The Giants added some insurance with two field goals in the second half. Devonte Booker put the final stamp on the game for New York with a 19-yard touchdown run to move the game to 25-3.
Carolina will look at getting back into the win column with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 31. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
