Panthers fall to Giants, 25-3

Carolina is riding a four-game losing streak. The team sits at 3-4 on the year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The losing streak continues for the Carolina Panthers.

The New York Giants (2-5) broke open the game with a 10-point third quarter to come away with a 25-3 win against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 24, inside MetLife Stadium.

With the loss, the Panthers moves to 3-4 on the year.

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold struggled behind center, going 16-of-25 for 111 yards and tossing an interception. Darnold was also dropped for a safety in the second quarter.

Darnold was benched in the second half for P.J. Walker.

The Giants held a slim 5-3 lead going into halftime.

New York was able to take control of the game in third quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Dante Pettis to move the score to 12-3.

Let's review some of the #Giants team defense stats entering this game:



Sacks: 28th in the league with 10; 5 today.



Rushing yards per attempt allowed: 24th at 4.5; 2.7 today



21st in 3rd down defense: #Panthers are 2-13 today — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 24, 2021

The Giants added some insurance with two field goals in the second half. Devonte Booker put the final stamp on the game for New York with a 19-yard touchdown run to move the game to 25-3.

Carolina will look at getting back into the win column with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 31. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

