x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Panthers

Panthers hiring Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator

McAdoo served as a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys this season. He worked as Giants head coach in 2016-17.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers are hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be their new offensive coordinator. 

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not announced the move as it is still finalizing the details of the contract.

RELATED: Panthers QB Cam Newton nominated for NC's highest honor

McAdoo served as a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys this season. He worked as Giants head coach in 2016-17. 

He was 11-5 in his first season and the Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFC playoffs. 

He was fired late in his second season after the Giants started the season 2-10.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA. 
Listen to Locked On here. 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Related Articles

In Other News

Carolina Panthers take on the Bucs this Sunday