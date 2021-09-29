Panthers' Hubbard stepping in for McCaffrey

Carolina rookie running back will make his first NFL start Sunday at Dallas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Carolina Panthers were preparing to make their pick in the fourth round of this past April’s draft, coach Matt Rhule received an unexpected text message from his wife.

It read: “Please take Chuba Hubbard!”

A few minutes later, Hubbard was a member of the Panthers.

On Sunday, the Panthers will get an extended look at Hubbard.

He's expected to get his first NFL start against the Dallas Cowboys with Christian McCaffrey out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

"Chuba loves to compete," Rhule said. "He's always a physical back out there. He looked like he was running hard today (at practice). I have full confidence in what he can do."

Royce Freeman and Rodney Smith could also see some time on the field, and tight end Tommy Tremble scored a rushing touchdown in Carolina's win against Houston.

Getting the bulk of the work after McCaffrey's injury, Hubbard ran 11 times for 52 yards against the Texans and caught three passes for 27 yards.

At Oklahoma State, Hubbard was one of the most productive running backs in college football, rushing for 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons.

Wednesday also marked the first Panthers practice for cornerback C.J. Henderson, acquired by trade on Monday to help with the absence of injured rookie Jaycee Horn.

Henderson was the Jaguars first-round pick in 2020 but was quickly dealt by new head coach Urban Meyer.

"I feel like it's a fresh new start for me," Henderson said.

New #Panthers CB C.J. Henderson: "My experience so far has been good. Really player oriented. I'm really liking it so far." — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 29, 2021