Panthers place RB Christian McCaffery on IR, will miss 3 weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss 3 more weeks after being placed on injured reserved Saturday, Oct. 16.
This comes just before the Panthers Sunday match up against the Minnesota Vikings.
McCaffery who injured his hamstring during the Sept. 23 game against Houston was already set to miss Sunday's game, which would be his third-straight game missed due to the injury.
McCaffrey is slated to be back as early as Week 9 when the Panthers take on the Patriots.
After losing two straight games, the Panthers will enter the Sunday 1 p.m. contest against Minnesota with a 3-2 record.
The Vikings are 2-3.
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.