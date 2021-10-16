Panthers place RB Christian McCaffery on IR, will miss 3 weeks

McCaffrey is slated to be back as early as Week 9 when the Panthers take on the Patriots.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss 3 more weeks after being placed on injured reserved Saturday, Oct. 16.

This comes just before the Panthers Sunday match up against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Panthers have placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve.



CMC will be out for a minimum three-week absence, making the move on Saturday means this week counts toward that total.



The earliest he can return is Week 9 vs. the Patriots. @wcnc | #NFL | #Panthers — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) October 16, 2021

McCaffery who injured his hamstring during the Sept. 23 game against Houston was already set to miss Sunday's game, which would be his third-straight game missed due to the injury.

After losing two straight games, the Panthers will enter the Sunday 1 p.m. contest against Minnesota with a 3-2 record.

The Vikings are 2-3.

