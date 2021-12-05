Panthers split with offensive coordinator ahead of last 5 games of the season

In a statement issued Sunday morning, the team said that Joe Brady met with Head Coach Matt Rhule Sunday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

In a statement, the team said that Brady met with Head Coach Matt Rhule Sunday morning.

"I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change," Rhule said. "I'm very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half."

The Panthers said senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will coordinate the offense in conjunction with the remainder of the offensive coaching staff for the final five games of the season.

